Japan down to three players at women's curling worlds due to COVID-19

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Japan played a three-woman team Friday morning at the women's world curling championship because of COVID-19.

Members of the team tested positive in rapid tests before the draw, the World Curling Federation said in a statement.

The WCF didn't identify the affected players, but skip Ikue Kitazawa and teammates Minori Suzuki and Hasumi Ishigooka were on the ice against Switzerland minus third Seina Nakajima.

Alternate Chiaki Matsumura was not on team's bench, but Japan's coach was.

The Japanese and Swiss skip Silvana Tirinzoni wore masks.

Canada faced Germany in the same draw.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2022.