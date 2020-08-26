Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy announced Wednesday Jaroslav Halak will start in net in Game 3 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Bruce Cassidy says Jaroslav Halak is scheduled to start for the #NHLBruins. There will be one game-time decision, but does not provide specifics. They might go with seven defensemen. — Wes Crosby (@OtherNHLCrosby) August 26, 2020

Halak started the Bruins' 4-3 overtime loss to the Lightning in Game 2 Tuesday, making 36 saves in the loss. The 35-year-old also started the team's Game 1 win in the series.

