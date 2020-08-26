1h ago
Halak will start Game 3 for Bruins
Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy announced Wednesday Jaroslav Halak will start in net in Game 3 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Bruins 3, Lightning 4 (OT)
Halak started the Bruins' 4-3 overtime loss to the Lightning in Game 2 Tuesday, making 36 saves in the loss. The 35-year-old also started the team's Game 1 win in the series.
More details to come.