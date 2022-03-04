Robertson completes hat trick in OT as Stars down Jets

WINNIPEG — Jason Robertson scored his third goal of the game late in overtime to give the Dallas Stars a 4-3 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Friday.

Denis Gurianov, with the tying goal late in the third period, had the other goal for the Stars (31-20-3).

Braden Holtby made 39 saves for the win in net.

Paul Stastny scored two goals for the Jets (24-21-10) and Kyle Connor added one.

Goalie Connor Hellebuyck stopped 30 shots for Winnipeg.

Gurianov’s screened shot from the point beat Hellebuyck with 4:32 left in the third period to tie it up 3-3 for Dallas. Jamie Benn and defenceman Ryan Suter assisted.

Stastny had given the Jets a 3-2 lead at 12:19 of the third when he converted a pass from behind the net from Blake Wheeler.

Winnipeg tied the game 2-2 early in the third period.

Connor pounced on an Evgeny Svechnikov rebound and got the puck past Holtby off a Dallas defenceman at the 1:21 mark. Forward Pierre-Luc Dubois also assisted.

The Stars had taken a 2-1 lead into the third period. After forward Nikolaj Ehlers fell inside the Dallas blue line, the Stars had a two-on-one. Robertson converted that with a backhand shot after taking a pass from defenceman Thomas Harley at 19:09 of the second.

Stastny had knotted the score at 1-1 on a second-period power play. He converted a pretty pass from forward Andrew Copp with Stars forward Riley Tufte off for slashing at 13:23. Ehlers also assisted.

The Stars opened the scoring at the 5:23 mark of the first period. Robertson accepted a pass from Suter at the point, then completely deked Hellebuyck to the ice and slid a backhand into the empty net. Forward Joe Pavelski also assisted.

It was the second of a four-game homestand for Winnipeg, who will play host to the New York Rangers on Sunday.

The Stars will face the Wild in Minnesota on Sunday

NOTES – Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers returned to action after missing 19 games with a torn MCL … Jets defenceman Nathan Beaulieu hobbled off the ice late in the first period after a collision.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on March 4, 2022