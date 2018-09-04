The Toronto Blue Jays announced Tuesday that they have called up four players, with first baseman Rowdy Tellez, outfielder Jonathan Davis, infielder Richard Urena and outfielder Dwight Smith Jr. all joining the club's active roster.

The team also announced that pitcher Mike Hauschild has been designated for assignment, while reliever Joe Biagini has been placed on the 10-days disabled list with a strained oblique he suffered during his last outing.

Tellez was taken in the 30th round of the 2013 MLB Draft and has been with the Buffalo Bisons for the last two seasons. Despite a down year in 2017, Tellez rebounded with 13 home runs and 50 RBI in 112 games this time around. His .765 OPS was well up from his total of .628 from a season ago. Tellez's first appearance with the Jays will be his MLB debut.

Also looking to make his MLB debut is Davis, 26, who impressed this season in stints with the double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats and triple-A Bisons. In 124 combined games, Davis hit .282 with 10 home runs and 56 driven in.

Both Urena and Smith Jr. have made multiple appearances with the big club in 2018.

The Jays will continue their home series with the Tampa Bay Rays Tuesday night with left-hander Ryan Borucki getting the start against Ryne Stanek.

They come into play Tuesday at 62-75, good for fourth place in the American League East.