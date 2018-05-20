The Toronto Blue Jays have sent infielder Richard Urena to Triple-A Buffalo, the team announced following Sunday's 9-2 loss to the Oakland Athletics. They will announce a corresponding roster move prior to Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels.

Urena struggled in Sunday's matchup, going 0-2 with two errors.

Urena is hitting .313 in 16 at-bats with one home run and three RBI. The 22-year-old hit .206 last season in 58 at-bats.

Following their sweep at the hands of the A's, the Jays will welcome in the Angels for a three-game series Tuesday night.