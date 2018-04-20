The Winnipeg Jets got good news when the hit the ice for practice when Tyler Myers joined the team.

However, the team quickly had another injury to deal with as backup goaltender Steve Mason was forced to leave the ice before team drills even started.

Mason left the ice under his own power after appearing to injure himself doing individual work.

Jets head coach Paul Maurice said Mason was injured moving across the crease, but had no update and would not reveal whether it was an upper or lower-body injury.

The 29-year-old posted a 5-6-1 record this season with a .906 save percentage and a 3.24 goals-against average. He missed signifiant time due to injuries, including a concussion.

Mason replaced starter Connor Hellebuyck in Game 3 and stopped all shots he faced in the third period.

The team recalled Jamie Phillips to serve as their emergency third goaltender ahead of the playoffs. He split time during the season between the ECHL and AHL.

The Jets may elect to recall Michael Hutchison if Mason's injury proves to be significant. Hutchison was named a Second-Team All-Star in the AHL this season, posting a 15-5-4 record with a .933 sav percentage and a 2.21 goals-against average.

The Jets will attempt to advance to the second round of the postseason with a win over the Minnesota Wild on Friday night.