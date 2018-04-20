Myers to play in Game 5, says he wasn't injured on Foligno 'punch'

With Myers back in, Jets will have four righties on the blue line tonight

Winnipeg Jets defenceman Tyler Myers says he will play against the Minnesota Wild in Game 5 after taking part in practice Friday morning.

“I stepped out there today, I feel pretty good, so I’ll be out there tonight,” Myers said after the team skate.

Myers missed Game 4 against the Minnesota Wild due to a lower-body injury that he sustained in game three after falling awkwardly into the boards when Wild forward Marcus Foligno fell into him.

Foligno was accused of punching Myers in the knee as he fell to the ice, though the Wild forward vehemently denied the accusation.

Myers said Friday his injury had nothing to do with the contact Foligno made with his leg and added Foligno, a former teammate reached out to apologize.

"It's all good," Myers said of his relationship with Foligno.

Myers said the injury did not occur from the punch to the back of his leg. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) April 20, 2018

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported early in the week that the injury was an aggravated muscular injury.

"No, honestly I did not punch his knee,” Foligno said Monday, per The Athletic. “I've looked at it 100 times and my stick's in my hand and I think I'm trying to grab whatever I can before going down... I'm sure a lot of Winnipeg fans are saying that, but no I'm not trying to hurt someone out there, especially a good friend like Myers.”

While the team received good news on the injury front with Myers return, goaltender Steve Mason left practice on Friday with an injury.

Jets head coach Paul Maurice said Mason was injured moving across the crease, but had no update and would not reveal whether it was an upper or lower-body injury.

Maurice said the team will recall a goaltender to back up Connor Hellebuyck if Mason is unable to dress Friday night.

The Jets will attempt to advance to the second round of the postseason with a win over the Wild on Friday night.