Without a point in his eight career NHL games, the Winnipeg Jets are giving Jack Roslovic a chance to shine on Thursday night.

Roslovic was promoted to the team's top line with Blake Wheeler and Patrik Laine during Wednesday's practice and is expected to play with the duo against the Anaheim Ducks.

His gain is fellow rookie Kyle Connor's loss. Connor, selected eight picks ahead of Roslovic in the 2015 NFL Draft, was dropped to the fourth line during Wednesday's practice.

Head coach Paul Maurice said he felt a change was needed to spark his team's top line.

“I think that line with (Connor) and (Laine) had stopped moving particularly well,” Maurice said. “I think (Roslovic) has done some really good things with his speed and when he went there the line started to get some offensive zone time, which had kind of gotten away from them.”

Connor, 21, has 15 goals and 29 points in 43 games with the Jets this season but has only one point in his past five games.

“Coach’s decision,” Connor told the Winnipeg Sun of the demotion. “I just play wherever I play. It’s just playing with different ice time, playing with different players, just trying to stay in it on the bench and just trying to have as much of a positive impact as you can.”

Roslovic has shined at the AHL level this season with the Manitoba Moose, posting 15 goals and 35 assists in 32 games. TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli noted Thursday his production has garnered "plenty of interest" on the trade market. He said Wednesday he's hoping to grow from the experience of playing with Jets' two leading scorers.

“You learn a lot from those guys,” Roslovic said. “With Wheels and Patty there, it’s going to be a good game. We’re going to go up against (the other team’s) top line. So just battle, keep it simple and you don’t want to force plays to look like a hero. Just do the right thing.”