The Winnipeg Jets have signed goaltender Mikhail Berdin to a three-year, entry-level deal, the team announced Saturday. It will carry an AAV of $766,666.

#NHLJets sign goaltender Mikhail Berdin to a three-year entry-level contract.



Berdin, 20, played the last two seasons in the USHL with the Sioux Falls Stampede where he posted a 2.65 goals against average and a save percentage of .921 in 45 games.

In two combined seasons, he went 38-25-9 with a .922 save percentage. He was drafted by the Jets in the sixth round (No. 157 overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

The Jets currently trail 3-1 in their series with the Vegas Golden Knights and will look to extend things Sunday afternoon in Winnipeg.