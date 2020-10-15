Joe Thornton is expected to play this weekend with HC Davos after signing a contract with the Swiss club, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports.

Thornton, an unrestricted free agent, last skated on March 11 before the NHL season was halted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 41-year-old posted seven goals and 31 points in 70 games this past season, his 22nd NHL campaign.

Thornton has had two previous stints with Davos, playing with the team during the 2004-05 NHL lockout and 2012 lockout.

A veteran of 1,636 games, Thornton has 420 goals and 1,509 points over his NHL career,