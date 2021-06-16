Joel Armia opened the scoring and Tyler Toffoli scored late in the period to give the Montreal Canadiens a 2-0 lead over the Vegas Golden Knights after the first period of Game 2.

Armia struck 6:12 into the first period, his fifth of the playoffs, firing the puck past a sprawling Marc-Andre Fleury to give the Canadiens the early lead.

Toffoli added his fifth of the postseason at 16:30 of the period, sending a knuckler past Fleury for the two-goal lead.



Canadiens’ defencemen Jeff Petry and Jon Merrill returned from injury to make their series debuts. Petry has not played since Game 3 against the Winnipeg Jets while Merrill has not played since Game 5 against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Petry played 7:12 in the first period, fourth among Canadiens' defencemen. Merrill was on the ice for 4:24.

The Golden Knights lead the series 1-0 after a 4-1 victory in Game 1