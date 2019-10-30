Toronto Maple Leafs centre John Tavares joined the team for practice for the first time since breaking his finger two weeks ago on Wednesday.

Tavares, who broke his finger exactly two weeks ago and was ruled out for a minimum of two weeks skated on a line with Mitch Marner and Trevor Moore.

Meanwhile, defencemen Morgan Rielly and Jake Muzzin were both absent from the team's skate Wednesday. Rielly, who has been dealing with an undisclosed injury, played 33:16 of ice time in Tuesday's overtime loss to the Washington Capitals. Muzzin exited Tuesday's game in the first period and did not return. Head coach Mike Babcock said Muzzin was dealing with a charley horse and did not give a timeline for how long the injury would sideline him.

Babcock did not have an update on Muzzin Wednesday and also would not commit to Tavares re-joining the lineup for Saturday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Leafs lines at practice



Johnsson - Matthews - Nylander

Moore - Tavares - Marner

Mikheyev - Kerfoot - Kapanen

Timashov - Shore - 🐐



Spezza - Ceci

Marincin - Barrie

Dermott - Holl

Petan - Hyman



Andersen

Hutchinson

3rd goalie to spell Freddie at times — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) October 30, 2019

Jason Spezza served a place-filler for Rielly during Wednesday's skate, while Martin Marincin was paired with Tyson Barrie in Muzzin's place.

With Tavares back with Marner, Alexander Kerfoot centred a line with Ilya Mikheyev and Kasperi Kapanen. Dmytro Timashov, Nick Shore and Frederik Gauthier former the fourth line.