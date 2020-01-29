48m ago
Join the Conversation: Bell Let's Talk Blog
Bell Let’s Talk Day 2020 is today and everyone is invited to join the Canadian conversation that’s leading the world in confronting the stigma around mental illness and sharing ideas to move mental health forward. Keep up to date with today's conversation with TSN.ca.'s Bell Let's Talk blog.
TSN.ca Staff
Do Not Suffer Alone
In collaboration with @TeamCanada here is the TSN Original- “As Long As I Breathe.”
TSN's Montreal Canadiens play-by-play man Bryan Mudryk and TSN's Edmonton Oilers reporter Ryan Rishaug share their stories and why it is important to seek help if you are struggling.
The hockey world joins the conversation.
From 2018, Kobe Bryant talks about the importance of ending the stigma around mental health.
The rest of the sporting universe gets involved.