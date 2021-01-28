3h ago
Join the Conversation: Bell Let's Talk Blog
Bell Let’s Talk Day 2021 is today and everyone is invited to join the Canadian conversation that’s leading the world in confronting the stigma around mental illness and sharing ideas to move mental health forward. Keep up to date with today's conversation with TSN.ca.'s Bell Let's Talk blog.
TSN.ca Staff
Bell Let's Talk: Be The Change
TSN Original: The Quilt
Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Nick Arbuckle never leaves the importance of mental health unsaid, because every time he looks at his childhood quilt, he’s reminded of a promise he made to his mother. In support of #BellLetsTalk, this is the TSN Original: The Quilt.
Bruce Garrioch shares his story:
Postmedia writer and Sens on TSN contributor Bruce Garrioch shares a story of his own struggles that went on for years.
From Prime Minister Justin Trudeau:
"Good morning, Canada - it’s #BellLetsTalk Day, and I hope you’re ready to start talking. Because that’s how we can break down barriers and end the stigma around mental health. And with the year we’ve had, that’s more important than ever. So, are you ready? Let’s talk."
Devils surprise Connor Carrick with messages from his fans who are thankful for him talking about mental health:
Olympian Danielle Lappage opens up on her journey:
From James Duthie:
"Not sure we’ve ever lived in a time when it’s more important to check in on friends and loved ones to make sure they are doing ok. Today would be a good day for that. #BellLetsTalk"
In the video above, Duthie tells the story of 18-year-old Emma Weller of Keswick, Ontario, who is trying to help those who are experiencing homelessness cope with feelings of isolation by passing out compassion one bag at a time.
Darren Dreger reminds of us of the power in speaking out and finding help.
Here's the TSN Original The Mystery of Paul Ranger:
A message from former NFL WR Nate Burelson:
From Montreal Canadiens G Jake Allen:
From Michael Landsberg
A message from Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk:
From Gord Miller:
"Today is #BellLetsTalk day. We need to also make it “Let’s Listen” day, every day."
Bob McKenzie passes on an important message:
From Tim Micallef on a day where everyone is on the same team
TSN Features:
Going the Distance - John Tomasino and Melanie Locke are connected by a passion for distance running. And in a year that has kept us isolated and apart, John and Melanie came together. From Rick Westhead, here is a story about supporting one other.
With Open Arms - In Missisauga, Ontario there's a nine-year-old greyhound called Tux who began his life as an elite athlete. In retirement he's helping people in need now more then ever with his unique brand of comfort. From Rick Westhead and in support of Bell Let's Talk, this is With Open Arms.
Salim Valji's column on Zac Rinaldo, the Calgary Flames forward who doesn't like the term mental health 'issues'…he'd rather call them 'challenges'…and a sports franchise trying to move mental health conversation forward.
More on the cause:
A reminder that Bell will donate five cents to Canadian mental health programs for every interaction listed below. Those include text messages, calls, and using the #BellLetsTalk hashtag on Twitter and Tiktok.
There's also a 5¢ donation for every view this video gets: