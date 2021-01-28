Bell Let’s Talk Day 2021 is today and everyone is invited to join the Canadian conversation that’s leading the world in confronting the stigma around mental illness and sharing ideas to move mental health forward. Keep up to date with today's conversation with TSN.ca.'s Bell Let's Talk blog.

TSN Original: The Quilt

Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Nick Arbuckle never leaves the importance of mental health unsaid, because every time he looks at his childhood quilt, he’s reminded of a promise he made to his mother. In support of #BellLetsTalk, this is the TSN Original: The Quilt.

Bruce Garrioch shares his story:

Postmedia writer and Sens on TSN contributor Bruce Garrioch shares a story of his own struggles that went on for years.

On #BellLetsTalk Day, Postmedia writer and Sens on TSN contributor Bruce Garrioch shares a story of his own struggles that went on for years:



Our thanks to Bruce and The Ottawa Sun for sharing his story with us. pic.twitter.com/SMfHymVi78 — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) January 28, 2021

From Prime Minister Justin Trudeau:

"Good morning, Canada - it’s #BellLetsTalk Day, and I hope you’re ready to start talking. Because that’s how we can break down barriers and end the stigma around mental health. And with the year we’ve had, that’s more important than ever. So, are you ready? Let’s talk."

Devils surprise Connor Carrick with messages from his fans who are thankful for him talking about mental health:

As a mental health advocate, @connorcarrick has worked to bring awareness and information through his platform as an NHL player.



We surprised him with messages from his fans who are thankful for him talking about mental health. #HockeyTalks | #BellLetsTalk pic.twitter.com/CRBAGYwGpE — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) January 28, 2021

Olympian Danielle Lappage opens up on her journey:

After experiencing setbacks, Danielle Lappage felt depressed and anxious. She sought support 💙 to overcome the dark days and gain confidence.



Here’s what she had to say for #BellLetsTalk Day ⬇️@DanielleLappage | @WrestlingCanada pic.twitter.com/s4QVefYPKM — Team Canada (@TeamCanada) January 28, 2021

From James Duthie:

"Not sure we’ve ever lived in a time when it’s more important to check in on friends and loved ones to make sure they are doing ok. Today would be a good day for that. #BellLetsTalk"

In the video above, Duthie tells the story of 18-year-old Emma Weller of Keswick, Ontario, who is trying to help those who are experiencing homelessness cope with feelings of isolation by passing out compassion one bag at a time.

Darren Dreger reminds of us of the power in speaking out and finding help.

Thanks to #BellLetsTalk each year that goes by reminds me of the good things my friend Paul Ranger has done since courageously sharing his story. Paul has helped so many, and continues to do what he can. He’s in a great place because he found help. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) January 28, 2021

Here's the TSN Original The Mystery of Paul Ranger:

TSN Original: The Mystery of Paul Ranger In 2009, Lightning defenceman Paul Ranger vanished from the NHL. The reason for his departure was a mystery. Darren Dreger sits down with Paul in this revealing and deeply personal TSN Original.

A message from former NFL WR Nate Burelson:

For NFL star @nateburleson, checking in with himself is just as important as checking in with friends and family when it comes to maintaining positive #mentalhealth. #BellLetsTalk cc 🎥: @nflcanada pic.twitter.com/XRrUrTt1DL — Bell Let's Talk (@Bell_LetsTalk) January 27, 2021

From Montreal Canadiens G Jake Allen:

It’s ok not to be ok. If you or someone you know needs help, ask for it. #BellLetsTalk pic.twitter.com/vV47u0TBx8 — Jake Allen (@34jallen) January 28, 2021

From Michael Landsberg

On a bad depression day I put a mark on my arm. I do this so others can see the marks & the space for marks that aren't there. In 2008-with no treatment-365 marks. 2020-with treatment-53. I'm not just living, I'm alive. Why? Because I finally chose to fight-will you?#SickNotWeak pic.twitter.com/S699Zd7rzf — Michael Landsberg (@heylandsberg) January 1, 2021

A message from Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk:

Ever wonder who Ottawa Senators player @BradyTkachuk71 leans on to stay positive during this difficult time? Find out the answer here. #BellLetsTalk pic.twitter.com/ATFaKtzTKE — Bell Let's Talk (@Bell_LetsTalk) January 25, 2021

From Gord Miller:

"Today is #BellLetsTalk day. We need to also make it “Let’s Listen” day, every day."

Today is #BellLetsTalk day. We need to also make it “Let’s Listen” day, every day. — Gord Miller (@GMillerTSN) January 28, 2021

Bob McKenzie passes on an important message:

Great message here from Abby, the 11-year-old 🔥 🥎 pitcher #BellLetsTalk https://t.co/LcpSIsdKIM — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) January 28, 2021

From Tim Micallef on a day where everyone is on the same team

Sportsnet or TSN...Today we are all on the same team... #BellLetsTalk



This year more than ever...we are all on the same team... #BellLetsTalk



It’s amazing what can happen when folks get together and use Twitter for good! Now let’s all try to remember this for the other 364. — Tim Micallef (@tim_micallef) January 28, 2021

TSN Features:

Going the Distance - John Tomasino and Melanie Locke are connected by a passion for distance running. And in a year that has kept us isolated and apart, John and Melanie came together. From Rick Westhead, here is a story about supporting one other.

Bell Let's Talk: Going the Distance John Tomasino and Melanie Locke are connected by a passion for distance running. And in a year that has kept us isolated and apart, John and Melanie came together. From Rick Westhead, here is a story about supporting one other.

With Open Arms - In Missisauga, Ontario there's a nine-year-old greyhound called Tux who began his life as an elite athlete. In retirement he's helping people in need now more then ever with his unique brand of comfort. From Rick Westhead and in support of Bell Let's Talk, this is With Open Arms.

Bell Let's Talk: With Open Arms In Missisauga, Ontario there's a nine-year-old greyhound called Tux who began his life as an elite athlete. In retirement he's helping people in need now more then ever with his unique brand of comfort. From Rick Westhead and in support of Bell Let's Talk, this is With Open Arms.

Salim Valji's column on Zac Rinaldo, the Calgary Flames forward who doesn't like the term mental health 'issues'…he'd rather call them 'challenges'…and a sports franchise trying to move mental health conversation forward.

From yesterday, our #BellLetsTalk column on Zac Rinaldo, the Calgary Flames forward who doesn't like the term mental health 'issues'…he'd rather call them 'challenges'…and a sports franchise trying to move mental health conversation forwardhttps://t.co/NxnAVWgRkQ — Salim Nadim Valji (@salimvalji) January 28, 2021

More on the cause:

A reminder that Bell will donate five cents to Canadian mental health programs for every interaction listed below. Those include text messages, calls, and using the #BellLetsTalk hashtag on Twitter and Tiktok.

It’s officially #BellLetsTalk Day!



All day long, Bell will donate five cents to Canadian mental health programs for every interaction listed below.



There's also a 5¢ donation for every view this video gets: