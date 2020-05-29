UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones responded to Dana White’s comments about the amount of money he has been asking for to fight Francis Ngannou, refuting what the UFC president said on Friday.

After the weigh-ins for Fight Night: Woodley vs. Burns, White told the media that Jones was asking to be paid the same amount as a top boxing heavyweight.

"I’ll quote him and what he had said to my lawyer. He told my lawyer he wants what Deontay Wilder was paid,” White said on Friday. “I think it was $30 million was what Deontay Wilder was paid.”

In a series of Tweets, Jones said he was going to continue to defend himself and called for White’s lawyer to release the correspondence between the two parties:

"Don’t be a (expletive) liar, my reputation has already taking enough hits,” Jones tweeted. “I don’t need this (expletive) Dana. I never asked for Diante Wilder‘s numbers. And how about since Diante is making 30 million, we settle for half of that. Since you said I’m the goat and everything.”

Jones then called on White to cut him from the promotion if he doesn’t see his value.

"I don’t even make half of half of what Diante Wilder makes. If my reputation causes you to undervalue me this much. Just go ahead and release me from my @Ufc contract altogether. I’m sure some promoter somewhere will be more than happy to pick me up.”

The 32-year-old then compared the size of his contract to that of his brothers Chandler, an outside linebacker for the Arizona Cardinals and Arthur, a former player with the Baltimore Ravens, Indianapolis Colts and Washington.

"And if I wanted to compare money to someone else, I would compare money to my brothers. I see firsthand the way the NFL treats their champion athletes, there’s a huge difference. I’ve kept my mouth shut my entire career.”

Jones finished off by refuting that he even threw out a dollar amount in his demands for the fight.

"Do I make 5+ per fight yes. Should I stick to that number for my super fights? No. If you don’t agree with me you just don’t know business. I certainly didn’t ask for 30, never even threw out a number.”

Jones and former heavyweight title contender Ngannou have been going back and forth over the idea of meeting in a super fight.