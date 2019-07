Jones keeps light heavyweight title at UFC 239

Must See: Masvidal makes UFC history with a KO in the first five seconds

The men's light heavyweight title still belongs to Jon Jones.

Jones defeated challenger Thiago Santos via decision at UFC 239 in Las Vegas to retain the title he won late last year.

Earlier in the evening, Amanda Nunes knocked out Holly Holm in the first round to retain the women's bantamweight title.

More to follow.