NHL action continues Monday as the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens clash in another preseason matchup.

The Leafs took the first game with a 4-1 win over the Canadiens at the Scotiabank Arena, where fans were allowed in the building for the first time since March 2020.

The lineups look quite different from the first game, with both squads trying to make personnel decisions while also getting their big names in the mix to slowly ramp up to regular season pace.

For the Canadiens, tonight will see Jonathan Drouin make his return to game action.

#Habs vs #Leafs:

Drouin - Dvorak - Anderson

Harvey-Pinard - Evans - Armia

Pezzetta - Mysak - Bourque

Martel - Dea - Ylonen



Norlinder - Chiarot

Guhle - Savard

Schuneman - Wideman



Allen starting

The Montreal forward stepped away from hockey last season to focus on his mental health after dealing with anxiety and insomnia that affected his ability to play hockey but to also live a normal life. Drouin - who has been skating on a line with Christian Dvorak and Josh Anderson - has already made his return to the Bell Centre ice, he suited up for the annual Red vs. White scrimmage and the fan reaction was overwhelmingly positive.

On the Toronto side, fans of the Maple Leafs won't get to see Auston Matthews hit the ice in game action yet, but they will get to see Mitch Marner and Jack Campbell take the ice for their first taste of preseason game action tonight. Nick Ritchie will also be making his preseason debut with the Maple Leafs after signing with Toronto as a free agent this summer.

The Maple Leafs are coming off a disappointing end to the 2020-21 season which saw them eliminated in the first-round by the Canadiens and has fans watching closely to how the team looks to start this season.

Tonight's preseason regional matchup between the Canadiens and Maple Leafs can be viewed LIVE at 7:00 p.m. ET on TSN2, TSN4, TSN Direct, the TSN App and TSN.ca.