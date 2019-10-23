Welcome to Just the Stats with TSN Stats guy Kevin Gibson. Be sure to check back every week to find out who’s hot and who’s cold to help you set your fantasy lineup.

Hot

- Colorado Avalanche centre Nathan MacKinnon has a point in every game so far this season, tallying five goals and seven assists in nine contests. That’s helped the Avalanche to get out of the gate at 7-1-1. Maybe MacKinnon can replace Joe Flacco as Broncos quarterback. Colorado went 4-0 to begin the season, with all of those games at home. They end a six-game road trip on Friday in Las Vegas. The Avs have scored four or more goals in six of their games, and sit second in the NHL with 4.00 goals per game. Only the Nashville Predators (4.22) are averaging more.

- Was anybody in Boston worried when David Pastrnak had no points and just three shots on net through the Bruins’ first two games? Pastrnak has a current seven-game point streak, where he’s scored 10 goals and added seven assists. Pastrnak has scored a goal in six out of seven games during the streak, and also has multi-point games in six of the seven.

Not

- The Detroit Red Wings started the season well, going 3-1-0 and getting a four-goal game from right wing Anthony Mantha. Things were looking up in the Motor City. But the Wings have now lost five straight, being outscored 22-7. Their penalty kill has struggled as of late, going 10 of 17 in the past four games. Mantha had six goals during the team’s 3-1-0 start. The entire roster has seven goals over the last five games.

- Los Angeles Kings goalie Jonathan Quick had a rough start to the season, going 0-3-0 with a 6.43 goals-against average and .793 save percentage over his first three starts. He’s bounced back a bit, allowing three goals in his last two starts. Quick was 0-3-1 last October before he got hurt. It’s safe to say that Quick is a slow starter.

