Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday that discussions are ongoing with the CFL after the league reached out to the federal government for financial help during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"The CFL has approached us about support. We know it's important to them, we know it's important to many Canadians and those discussions are ongoing," Trudeau said.

CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie told The Canadian Press on Tuesday the league has asked the government for up to $150 million in financial assistance, with the league looking for $30 million now.

"We're like so many other businesses across Canada," Ambrosie said. "We're facing financial pressures unlike anything we've seen before.

"Our best-case scenario is we're almost certain to have to cancel games. But at worst if this crisis persists and large gatherings are prevented, we could lose the whole season and the types of losses we could incur would be devastating."

Ambrosie said the CFL's long-term future would be in peril if the entire season is cancelled.

"One of the things, I think, that the CFL and all of us who love the league pride ourselves on is we're striving to be very optimistic," he said. "But to be realistic, the kinds of losses could have an effect on the future of this league."

The CFL has pushed back the beginning of the regular season - which was to begin June 11 - until at least July.