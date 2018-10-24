Kadri scores first of season as Leafs bounce back to beat Jets

WINNIPEG — Nazem Kadri's first goal of the season stood up as the winner as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-2 on Wednesday.

Kasperi Kapanen, Tyler Ennis and John Tavares also scored for the Maple Leafs (7-3-0), who host Winnipeg Saturday.

Nikolaj Ehlers and Mark Scheifele scored for the Jets (6-3-1).

Frederik Andersen stopped 38 shots for the win while Connor Hellebuyck made 35 saves in defeat.

Winnipeg wrapped up its six-game homestand 4-1-1 and now hit the road with stops in Detroit Friday, Toronto Saturday and then a long haul across the Atlantic to Helsinki, Finland, for games Nov. 1-2 against the Florida Panthers.

The first period saw wild swings in momentum, but no scoring until Kapanen threaded one through a traffic jam in front of the Winnipeg net at 14:38. The Leafs outshot the Jets 18-14 in the opening 20 minutes.

Ennis made it 2-0 for the Leafs at 2:25 of the second period, when he redirected a point shot from Josh Leivo, then Kadri got a clean look and slipped a wrister past Hellebuyck's glove to make it 3-0 at 11:43.

The Jets finally got on the board at 4:57 of the third period when Ehlers flipped one past Andersen from just in front of the Toronto net for his first of the season. Then Scheifele one-timed his shot from the point at 6:28 on a power play to draw within one.

But Tavares won a duel in the crease with Winnipeg defenceman Dustin Byfuglien over a loose puck sent in from Mitch Marner and slipped it over the goal line at 8:28 to extend Toronto's lead to 4-2.

Notes: Wednesday's game the first ever NHL game with two Canadian teams carried in the United States by NBC.