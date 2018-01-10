Insider Trading: Is Makar on Team Canada's radar for the Olympics?

Things appear to be going from bad to worse for the Buffalo Sabres.

According to Amy Moritz of The Buffalo News, defenceman Zach Bogosian had to be helped off the ice during Wednesday's practice after getting tangled up with teammate Evander Kane.

Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald added that defenceman Justin Falk then called out Kane, shoving him and calling him selfish.

After practice, Kane downplayed the incident with Falk, telling ABC's WKBW Buffalo, "it isn't that big of a deal."

The Sabres fell 7-4 to Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night, dropping their record to 10-24-9 on the season. The team sits last in the Eastern Conference, eight points behind the Ottawa Senators.

Sabres wrapping a, shall we say, interesting practice. pic.twitter.com/6zctkIVpe1 — Bill Hoppe (@BillHoppeNHL) January 10, 2018

Falk, 29, has appeared in 20 games with the Sabres this season, posting a minus-7 rating without recording a point.

Kane, who has been the subject of trade rumours this season, is on pace for career-best numbers with 16 goals and 35 points through 43 games.

