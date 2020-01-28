33m ago
Kapanen returns to Leafs' practice
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Kasperi Kapanen returned to practice on Tuesday wearing a regular jersey after leaving Monday's win against the Nashville Predators with an arm injury.
TSN.ca Staff
Kapanen played just 4:42 of ice time Monday night and was held pointless prior to his departure. After the game, Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters that X-rays came back negative on Kapanen's arm, which he injured after colliding with the glass. Toronto went on to win the game 5-2.
In 49 games so far this season entering play Monday, Kapanen has 10 goals and 18 assists for a total of 28 points.
Toronto will be back in action on Wednesday in Dallas against the Stars.