HOUSTON — Astros starter Dallas Keuchel agreed to a $13.2 million, one-year contract after helping lead Houston to its first World Series title.

Pitchers Lance McCullers Jr. and Brad Peacock and catcher Evan Gattis also reached one-year deals Friday, when players and teams were set to swap proposed salaries in arbitration.

World Series MVP George Springer, reliever Ken Giles and pitcher Collin McHugh were eligible for arbitration.

Keuchel, the 2015 AL Young Award winner, went 14-5 with a 2.90 ERA and 125 strikeouts in the regular season and was 2-2 with a 3.58 ERA in five post-season starts. He made $9.2 million.

McCullers earned his first All-Star nod last season and was 7-4 with a 4.25 ERA in 22 regular-season starts, earning $548,000. He pitched four innings to get the save in Game 7 of the AL Championship Series against the Yankees and won Game 3 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Peacock was 13-2 with a 3.00 ERA and 161 strikeouts in 34 games with 21 starts last season. The right-hander recorded a save in Game 3 of the World Series and threw two scoreless innings in Game 7 to help Houston win the World Series. He made $541,500.

Gattis hit .263 with 12 homers and 55 RBIs in 84 games last year, when he made $5.2 million.

Springer hit .283 with 34 homers and 85 RBIs — all career highs — and made $4,075,000. He batted .379 with three doubles, five homers and seven RBIs in the World Series to win the MVP trophy.

Giles was fourth in the AL with a career-best 34 saves in 2017, when he made $555,100. McHugh went 5-2 with a 3.55 ERA in 12 starts last season.

On Thursday, outfielder Jake Marisnick agreed to a $1.9 million, one-year deal.

