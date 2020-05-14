The longer it takes to resume the NBA season -- if it's resumed at all -- the longer Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has to heal from a torn Achilles tendon he sustained in Game 5 of last year's NBA Finals.

Could this mean the superstar may hypothetically return if the NBA is able to resume its season and play later this summer? Durant isn't quite sure, and if he is, he isn't saying.

“It is what it is man. Everybody waiting on me to come back,” Durant said Tuesday on Lil Wayne's Young Money Radio. “A lot of emotions involved. So I get it. I understand the business now. But I’ll be back when it’s time.”

When Durant signed his four-year deal with the Nets last summer it was expected he would not play at all in 2019-20, regular season or playoffs.

According to the New York Post, Durant was participating in scrimmages at the time of the NBA's season pause in mid-March. Whether or not this means he can be ready to return to game-action in the summer is still up in the air.

However, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said last week on The Woj Pod that Durant will not be coming back in 2019-20 even if the league resumes its season.

If next NBA season doesn't begin until around Christmas as is being reported as a possible plan by multiple outlets, Durant will be 32 years old not having played professional basketball in approximately a year and a half.

In 849 career regular season games, Durant is averaging 27.0 points per game to go along with 7.1 rebounds.