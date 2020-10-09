Kevin Rooney is crossing the Hudson.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, Rooney is jumping from the New Jersey Devils to the New York Rangers on a two-year deal worth $1.5 million in total.

LeBrun tweets that Rooney will receive $700,000 in his first season and $800,000 in 2021-22.

He has spent the last four seasons with the Devils, recording nine points in 49 games last year.

Meanwhile, LeBrun also reports the Rangers are signing centre Colin Blackwell to a two-year deal. LeBrun reports he will receive $700,000/$300,000 on a two-way deal in year one and $750,000 on a one-way deal in year two.