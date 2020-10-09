Oilers pick up Turris on two-year deal; Talbot off to Minnesota

Kevin Rooney is crossing the Hudson.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, Rooney is jumping from the New Jersey Devils to the New York Rangers on a two-year deal worth $1.5 million in total.

Kevin Rooney signs with Rangers, two year deal, pays $700k and $800k — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 9, 2020

LeBrun tweets that Rooney will receive $700,000 in his first season and $800,000 in 2021-22.

He has spent the last four seasons with the Devils, recording nine points in 49 games last year.

Meanwhile, LeBrun also reports the Rangers are signing centre Colin Blackwell to a two-year deal. LeBrun reports he will receive $700,000/$300,000 on a two-way deal in year one and $750,000 on a one-way deal in year two.