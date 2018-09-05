Madison Keys reached the semifinals at a second consecutive U.S. Open, beating No. 30 Carla Suarez Navarro 6-4, 6-3.

Keys, a 23-year-old American who is seeded No. 14, overwhelmed Suarez Navarro with her powerful serve and groundstrokes, building a 22-10 edge in winners.

Keys faced only two break points, one while serving for the victory in the final game, and saved both.

She has made it to the final four at three of the past five Grand Slam tournaments but is still seeking her first major championship.

Keys was the runner-up to Sloane Stephens at the U.S. Open in 2017, then lost to Stephens in the French Open semifinals this year.

She will face No. 20 Naomi Osaka in Thursday's semifinals. Serena Williams faces Anastasija Sevastova in the other semifinal