Madison Keys has advanced to her first French Open semifinal by defeating Yulia Putintseva 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Keys, the runner-up at the U.S. Open last year, has improved a lot on clay and is 11-3 on the surface this season.

This is the first time the 13th-seeded American player, a semifinalist at the Australian Open three years ago, advances to a Grand Slam semifinal not on a hard court.

She has yet to lose a set at Roland Garros this year.