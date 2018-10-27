Los Angeles Kings goalie Jonathan Quick is injured again, according to a report from The Athletic's Lisa Dillman.

More Kings news, per Rob Blake. Quick injured again. Budaj coming up — lisa dillman (@reallisa) October 28, 2018

Not the same injury as before. — lisa dillman (@reallisa) October 28, 2018

Dillman added Quick's latest injury is not the same as the lower-body injury that cost him five games earlier this season.

Peter Budaj has been called up from the team's AHL affiliate, the Ontario Reign, to backup Jack Campbell, who will fill in the injured Quick.

In four games for the Kings this season, Quick is 0-3-1 with a .845 save percentage and 4.55 goals against average.