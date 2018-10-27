1h ago
Kings G Quick suffers new injury
TSN.ca Staff
Los Angeles Kings goalie Jonathan Quick is injured again, according to a report from The Athletic's Lisa Dillman.
Dillman added Quick's latest injury is not the same as the lower-body injury that cost him five games earlier this season.
Peter Budaj has been called up from the team's AHL affiliate, the Ontario Reign, to backup Jack Campbell, who will fill in the injured Quick.
In four games for the Kings this season, Quick is 0-3-1 with a .845 save percentage and 4.55 goals against average.