The news keeps getting worse for the Los Angeles Kings.

Already sitting last in the NHL with goaltender Jonathan Quick on injured reserve, the Kings ruled out Quick's replacement, Jack Campbell, for four-to-six weeks on Monday due to a torn left meniscus.

Campbell has undergone sugery on the injury, which was suffered in Saturday's loss against the Calgary Flames. He stopped 35 of the 36 shots he faced in the 1-0 loss.

The 26-year-old has a 5-7 record in 12 starts this season with .923 save percentage and a 2.33 goals-against average.

The Kings recalled Cal Peterson from the AHL's Ontario Reign on Monday to replace Campbell on the 23-man roster, while Peter Budaj will likely serve as the team's interim starter. Budaj has appeared in one game this season, back on Oct. 13, stopping 10 of the 11 shots he faced.

Peterson has a 2-3-1 record in the AHL this season with a 4.29 goals-against average and an .881 save percentage.

Quick was given a three-to-six week timeline for recovery on Nov. 1. He has an 0-3-1 record this season with a 4.55 GAA and a .845 save percentage.