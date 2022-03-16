Kris Bryant has agreed to an seven-year, $182 million deal with the Colorado Rockies.

Bryant had a season to forget in 2020, hitting just .206 with four home runs and an OPS of .644 but rebounded nicely last campaign, homering 25 times en route to an .835 OPS while playing all over the field.

A free agent to be, Bryant was dealt from the Chicago Cubs to the San Francisco Giants in exchange for two minor leaguers on July 30 and went on to help San Fran win a franchise-best 107 games.

Prior to the trade, Bryant spent seven seasons as a member of the Cubs. He made four All-Star Teams, won the 2015 National League Rookie of the Year Award and the 2016 NL MVP Award while helping the Cubs to their first World Series victory since 1908.

After spending most of his career at third base, Bryant played six different positions – LF, CF, RF, 3B, SS, 1B – in 2021 and spent multiple games at every spot except shortstop.

The 30-year-old Las Vegas native was originally drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 18th round of the 2010 MLB Draft but did not sign. He was then selected again No. 2 overall by the Cubs in 2013 and made his big league debut just over two years later.