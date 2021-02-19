1h ago
Lowry out, McCaw available for Raptors
The Toronto Raptors will be without point guard Kyle Lowry again on Friday night, however, Patrick McCaw will be available to make his season debut, head coach Nick Nurse announced ahead of the game.
TSN.ca Staff
Lowry missed Thursday’s victory over the Milwaukee Bucks with a thumb injury and he will be held out against the Minnesota Timberwolves with the same injury.
The 34-year-old has appeared in 25 games this season for the Raptors and has averaged 17.7 points, 6.4 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game.
McCaw returns after dealing with a knee injury that required surgery.
The 25-year-old played in 37 games during the 2019-20 season and posted 4.6 points and 2.1 assists per game.
McCaw has not played since March 9 of last year and will be on a 15-20 minute time limit during Friday’s game.