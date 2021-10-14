There is great concern that Houston Astros right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. will miss the American League Championship Series according to Jon Heyman of the MLB Network.

There is great concern for McCullers in the short term, and he’s most likely out for the ALCS — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) October 14, 2021

McCullers was removed from his start against the Chicago White Sox in Game 4 of the ALDS after four innings because of forearm discomfort.

While Heyman reports the Astros are optimistic McCullers will be fine in the long run based off an MRI he underwent, he may not get the chance to face the Boston Red Sox with a trip to the World Series on the line.

The 28-year-old has been lights out for Houston so far during the playoffs, allowing just one earned run in 10.2 innings of work in his two starts.

McCullers had the best season of his career in 2021, turning in an ERA of 3.16 in 162.1 innings over 28 starts.

Game 1 of the ALCS will go on Friday with Nathan Eovaldi likely taking on Framber Valdez in the opening pitching matchup.