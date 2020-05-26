The history of sport is riddled with the rise and fall of countless athletes, but perhaps no one has played the hero and the villain quite like Lance Armstrong.

The former cycling star is the subject of the latest 30 for 30 movie, a two-part film called LANCE, that will debut on Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. ET on TSN1 and conclude on Sunday night at 9 p.m. ET on TSN1 and TSN4.

Director Marina Zenovich’s four-hour film documents how the inspiring story of an athlete that defied death to capture one of the world’s most gruelling physical competitions seven times, turned into a web of lies, deceit and cheating that negated the victories and cast a dark shadow over the sport he unfairly dominated.

Armstrong’s story has a lot of important chapters, the first one is his 1996 diagnoses for advanced testicular cancer.

At the time, he was four years into his competitive cycling career and had earned victories at events such as Tour DuPont and La Fleche Wallonne.

Armstrong underwent many different treatments over a two-year period, including chemotherapy and surgeries as the cancer spread throughout his body.

After beating cancer, the former triathlete founded the Lance Armstrong Foundation to provide support for people affected by the disease and returned to cycling in 1998.

As a member of the U.S. Postal Service team, Armstrong began his unprecedented run at the Tour de France, claiming the honours seven consecutive times beginning in 1999. Prior to Armstrong’s string of victories, no one had captured the event more than five times and Greg LeMond was the most successful American with three wins.

With victory came allegations as both Armstrong and his team immediately came under suspicion for doping, which they consistently denied.

Though accusations would follow him throughout his success in France, Armstrong would continue to pass tests. It wouldn’t be until after his seventh and final victory in 2005 that French newspaper l’Equipe would levy the major accusation that EPO was found in several samples provided by Armstrong during the 1999 Tour when they were retested at a later date.

After the revelation by l'Equipe, Armstrong denied he was dirty to CNN.

"If you consider my situation: a guy who comes back from arguably, you know, a death sentence, why would I then enter into a sport and dope myself up and risk my life again? That's crazy," Armstrong told CNN in 2005. "I would never do that. No. No way.”

In 2009, after Armstrong had retired and returned to cycling, former teammate Floyd Landis would ignite the entire scandal by admitting that he doped and blowing the whistle on the seven-time Tour de France champion.

Armstrong again denied the allegations, taking a personal shot at his former teammate

"It's our word against his word. I like our word. We like our credibility,” said Armstrong. “Floyd lost his credibility a long time ago."

A series of investigations and lawsuits would eventually lead to the United States Anti-Doping Agency banning Armstrong from any events sanctioned by the World Anti-Doping Agency for life in 2012 and all seven of his Tour victories were vacated.

Armstrong would then appear on the Oprah Winfrey Show in 2013 to finally admit that he had in fact participated in doping, confirming the fall of one of the most decorated athletes of all-time.

LANCE features interviews with family, teammates, friends, rivals, and journalists who were all along for the ride during Armstrong’s career and sheds light on the life and the lies.

Armstrong is also featured in a series of interviews, however Zenovich told USA Today that he did not have editorial control over the final product.

The 48-year-old was not paid for his participation in the film and Zenovich says she isn’t sure why he was willing to grant her so much access.

“I don’t know,” Zenovich told USA Today. “We got along. I think to be honest, for someone like him, who has gone through a lot of therapy, I think on some level he enjoyed the tough questioning. And it’s kind of like a game, where it’s like an elaborate fencing match. He’s trying to control. I’m trying to go deeper.”