1h ago
Latest CFL CBA proposal may not get to voting stage
According to TSN Football Insiders Dave Naylor and Farhan Lalji, a scenario is developing where the CFL Players’ Association’s leadership may not put the latest collective bargaining agreement proposal from the league to a vote.
TSN.ca Staff
What changes did the CFL make to their latest offer?
As Naylor reported on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon, the sticking point on the decision is the CFL’s proposal to reduce to number of Canadian starters on a team from seven to six. Lalji reports that the CFLPA “does not believe any proposal with a ratio reduction will pass at this point.”
On Monday night, the players rejected ratifying the tentative agreement that had been reached by the league and CFLPA last week.
The union had recommended acceptance of the seven-year agreement to its membership last Wednesday, four days after players with seven of the league’s nine teams went on strike.
More developments to follow.