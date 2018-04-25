LaVar is taking the Balls and going home.

According to Lithuanian basketball journalist Donatas Urbonas, LaVar Ball is removing his sons LiAngelo and LaMelo from Vytautas Prienu in Lithuania and returning to Los Angeles next week. The move comes with just two games left in the season with Vytautas Prienu trying to hold off relegation.

"We're not going to waste our time," LaVar told Urbonas, adding that they decided to shut down LiAngelo so he could prepare for the draft combine and workouts.

LiAngelo, the younger brother of Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo, declared for the 2018 NBA Draft last month but he has been sidelined with an ankle injury. Urbonas reports that LaMelo has had trouble getting playing time and LaVar was upset with his minutes.

"Coach ruined everything and he'll have to pay the price that Melo is not coming back," LaVar explained. He also told Urbonas he was happy with the team and the Lithuanian people as a whole, but "just didn't get along with the coach."

LiAngelo, 19, averaged 12.6 points while playing about 22 minutes per game, while LaMelo, 16, averaged 6.5 points per game.

LiAngelo signed to play for Vytautas Prienu last December after leaving UCLA following a shoplifting scandal in China with two other Bruins players.