A lawyer representing Toronto Raptors guard Terence Davis is seeking a dismissal of the criminal case against him.

Sandra Musumeci, the lawyer representing Davis, told the court of her intention during the Toronto Raptors guard's virtual appearance in court on Friday. The next hearing date in connection with the matter is scheduled for Dec. 23.

Davis was arrested in New York City in October after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend.

According to an NYPD statement, the victim visited Davis at the Beekman Hotel in the lower Manhattan area at 8:30 p.m. ET. The couple allegedly got into a verbal dispute, and the "subject hit the victim in the face." Davis then allegedly grabbed and broke the victim's phone, according to the statement.

According to a criminal complaint, the woman’s son was standing next to her when Davis hit her, causing the son to fall.

Raptors head coach Nick Nurse told reporters this week that he expects Davis to be with the Raptors for their first preseason game on Saturday against the Charlotte Hornets.