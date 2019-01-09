'It's good to be back': Hyman returns after eight games

The Toronto Maple Leafs got some positve news on the injury front Wednesday as both Zach Hyman and goaltender Frederik Andersen took part in practice.

Andersen will not play Thursday against the New Jersey Devils and his return date remains unclear. Andersen said after the skate that he is eyeing Saturday for his return to the lineup, while head coach Mike Babcock said he didn't expect the starter back until Monday.

Hyman, meanwhile, took his usual place on a line with John Tavares and Mitch Marner during the team's skate will return to the lineup against the Devils.

With Hyman returning to practice for the first time since sustaining a groin injury Dec. 18 against the Devils, Mike Babcock shuffled the remainder of the team's lines. William Nylander moved off of Auston Matthews' wing and onto a line with Nazem Kadri and Patrick Marleau, while Matthews reunited with Kasperi Kapanen and Andreas Johnsson. Connor Brown was moved down to the team's fourth line, skating with Frederik Gauthier and Par Lindholm.

The team also made changes to their power-play units, putting Matthews on a unit with Marleau, Nylander, Johnsson and defenceman Jake Gardiner. Tavares, Kadri, Marner and defenceman Morgan Reilly, who all previously worked with Matthews on the team's top unit, were joined by Kapanen.

Different look on the power play units at #Leafs practice:



PP1: Marleau, Matthews, Nylander, Johnsson and Gardiner.

PK1: Hyman, Brown, Hainsey and Zaitsev



PP1a: Kapanen, Tavares, Marner, Kadri and Rielly.

PK1a: Gauthier, Lindholm, Marincin and Holl. — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) January 9, 2019

Andersen has been out since Dec. 22 while also dealing with a groin injury. He has a 20-9-1 record this season with a .923 save percentage and a 2.50 goals-against average.

Michael Hutchinson started the past three games for the Leafs after Garret Sparks sustained a concussion in practice. He is 1-2 with a .915 save percentage and a 2.71 goals-against average and will start again Thursday.

Sparks skated on his own ahead of practice on Wednesday.