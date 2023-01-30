Leafs back on top among Canadian teams in Power Rankings The All-Star break is nearly upon us and in our final Power Rankings before the unofficial first half of the season ends, there has been some big movement among Canadian teams.

By Sportlogiq Staff (@Sportlogiq)

The Toronto Maple Leafs have moved into the top three, while the Winnipeg Jets have plummeted nearly 10 spots in our rankings.

Toronto moves up from seventh to third following a 3-1-0 week. The Maple Leafs outscored their opponents 13-5 in their three victories. William Nylander tied for the league lead in scoring last week with four goals and seven points in four games.

The Maple Leafs are one of only four teams to rank in the top six in goal differential, expected goal differential, and points percentage. Toronto has a great chance to move up on our list as six of their next seven games are against non-playoff teams.

The Edmonton Oilers stay put in fourth spot in our rankings following a 1-0-1 week.

Like Toronto, the Oilers' upcoming schedule is not intimidating, with games against Detroit, Philadelphia, Ottawa, Montreal, and Detroit again after the break.

Edmonton ranks second in expected goal differential, boasting the best power play and second-best offence in the league. No team generates more inner slot shots and only the Buffalo Sabres create more offence off the rush.

Following an 0-3-0 week, the Winnipeg Jets have not only dropped out of the top three but the top 10 as well, plummeting to 13th overall.

The Jets lost to a trio of non-playoff teams – the Predators, Sabres, and Flyers – by a combined score of 9-3. The defensive structure that has led to much of Winnipeg’s success this season disappeared as the Jets saw a 39 per cent increase in the number of cycle chances they allowed and a 124 per cent increase in scoring chances against off the forecheck.

The good news for the Jets is that they have a chance to enter the break on a positive note with a home game against the St. Louis Blues Monday night.

The Calgary Flames move up one spot, from 17th to 16th, following a 2-1-0 week. Streaky play continues to hold the Flames back from reaching their potential this season. Calgary has not won or lost more than two straight games since mid-December. The Flames are finally starting to generate higher-quality shots recently, seeing a 41 percent spike in inner-slot shots over their past five games.

The Ottawa Senators were perfect last week, winning all three games they played. As a result, the Sens move from 25th to 20th on our list.

Ottawa scored 13 goals in the three wins and the results are finally starting the match with an elite offensive process. The Senators rank sixth in expected goals but just 24th in goals scored. If Ottawa can continue to finish at the rate at which it generates chances, more wins will be on the horizon.

The Rick Tocchet era in Vancouver has begun and it started somewhat predictably. The Canucks played their best defensive game of the season in a lopsided win against the lowly Chicago Blackhawks. Vancouver was thumped the next night in Seattle and followed that game up with a convincing win against the 32nd-ranked team in the NHL, the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Vancouver hits the road following the break with games against the Devils, Rangers, Islanders, and Red Wings. We should have a better idea of how this team performs under their new coach when our next edition of the Power Rankings comes out.

Lastly, the Montreal Canadiens slide four spots from 27th to 31st. The Habs, minus their leading goal scorer, Cole Caufield, went 0-2-1 last week, managing just five goals while allowing 13. The Canadiens rank 29th in goal differential and 30th in expected goal differential but have managed 20 wins in 50 games due in large part to well-above-average goaltending from Sam Montembeault.

The Habs have a lengthy break following their game Tuesday night as their next game after that comes on Feb. 11 against the Islanders.