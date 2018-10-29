Leafs' Matthews out at least four weeks

Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews is expected to miss at least four weeks due to the left shoulder injury he sustained in Saturday's win over the Winnipeg Jets.

The Leafs announced Monday that Matthews will be placed on injured reserve.

Matthews left the game on Saturday after absorbing a hit from Jets defenceman Jacob Trouba early in the second period.

The 21-year-old cut to the front of the net with the puck and, as he attempted to shoot on goalie Connor Hellebuyck, Trouba went shoulder-to-shoulder with Matthews. He went to the bench on his own in apparent discomfort before eventually heading to the locker-room.

Nazem Kadri took his spot on the top line alongside Patrick Marleau and Kasperi Kapanen.

Leafs head coach Mike Babcock shuffled his forward lines Sunday with Matthews absent, moving Nazem Kadri and Mitch Marner to the top line with Marleau. Kapanen skated in Marner's spot on John Tavares' right wing with Zach Hyman at left wing. Andreas Johnsson, who had been a healthy scratch, skated on the third line with Par Lindholm at centre and Connor Brown at right wing. The fourth line of Tyler Ennis, Frederik Gauthier and Josh Leivo remained the same.

After playing all 82 games in his rookie season, Matthews battled various injuries in 2017-18, including a problem with his right shoulder and a concussion that limited him to 62 games.

Matthews leads the Leafs in 2018-19 with 10 goals and 16 points in 11 games. He played 7:38 and had two shots on net before leaving Saturday night.