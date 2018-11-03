Kawhi Leonard left Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns late in the fourth quarter with a "jammed foot" according to head coach Nick Nurse.

Nurse says it wasn't Leonard's ankle, called it a "jammed foot". — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) November 3, 2018

While he did not return, Nurse said Leonard was walking around the locker room without issue and added that he didn't think the injury is serious.

Neither does Leonard.

"I think it’s going to be all right, nothing major. I just pushed off on it and kind of rolled it and I wanted to get it looked at," Kawhi said via Doug Smith or the Toronto Star.

The two-time All-Star will be re-evaluated on Saturday.

Prior to his injury, Leonard scored a team-high 19 points and added two steals as the Raptors cruised to a 107-98 victory to move to 8-1 for the first time in franchise history.

They will be back in action Sunday for their first date with the LeBron James-led Los Angeles Lakers, followed by a matchup with the Utah Jazz Monday night.

In seven games as a Raptor, Leonard has three 30-plus point games and six 20-plus point outings.