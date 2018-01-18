The Toronto Raptors won't have to deal with some of the San Antonio Spurs' best players for their upcoming clash as the team announced they will be without Manu Ginobili (right thigh contusion), Rudy Gay (right heel bursitis) and Kawhi Leonard (right quad) Friday night at the Air Canada Centre.

Rudy Gay (right heel bursitis), Manu Ginobili (right thigh contusion) and Kawhi Leonard (return from injury management) are out for tomorrow night's Spurs-Raptors game. pic.twitter.com/eS8FiaqTsP — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 18, 2018

Leonard, 26, has played in only nine games this season due to his injury.

Raptors guard Fred Van Vleet was a partial participant in practice on Thursday and is listed as day-to-day with a bruised right knee suffered Monday against the Philadelphia 76ers. He's questionable for Friday’s game against the Spurs.

Following San Antonio, the Raptors travel to Minnesota for a date with the Timberwolves on Saturday night.