Raptors outlast Warriors to win first NBA Championship
The Toronto Raptors are bringing the Larry O'Brien Trophy as NBA champions home to Canada, a brilliant basketball story 24 years in the making.
1h ago
The Canadian Press
CHICAGO — Leury García hit a tiebreaking solo homer off Adam Ottavino in the seventh inning, and the Chicago White Sox rallied to beat the New York Yankees 5-4 on Thursday night.
García looked at two called strikes from Ottavino (2-2) before battling back and sending the 11th pitch of the at-bat over the wall in right-centre for his fourth homer.
Tim Anderson also connected in Chicago's fourth win in five games, and four relievers combined for 3 1/3 innings of three-hit ball. Batting in the top two slots in the lineup, García and Anderson combined for four hits and five RBIs.
Evan Marshall (2-0) got three outs for the win, and Aaron Bummer worked the ninth for his first career save after regular closer Alex Colomé threw a season-high 39 pitches during Tuesday's 7-5 victory over Washington. Marshall hasn't allowed an earned run in 16 appearances this year.
Brett Gardner homered for the Yankees, who dropped to 4-7 in June. Clint Frazier finished with three hits.
New York jumped out to a 4-0 lead behind Gardner, who drove a 3-1 pitch from Iván Nova over the wall in right for a two-run drive in the fourth. Gardner also reached on a fielder's choice in the second, advanced on a wild pitch and scored on Frazier's single.
Gardner has six hits in his last four games after beginning June with a 1-for-23 slide. He also homered during the Yankees' doubleheader split against the Mets on Tuesday.
J.A. Happ appeared to be well on his way to his fourth straight win before running into trouble in the fifth. García got Chicago on the board with an RBI double, and Anderson followed with a drive to centre for a tying three-run shot.
Happ retired the next three batters after Anderson's 10th homer, but the damage was done. The left-hander yielded five hits and walked four in five innings.
MAKING MOVES
The Yankees placed Kendrys Morales on the 10-day injured list with a left calf strain. The first baseman/designated hitter is the 20th player to go on the IL this year for New York, matching its total for the entire 2018 season.
Outfielder Mike Tauchman and left-hander Nestor Cortes Jr. were recalled from the minors. New York had an open roster spot after lefty Stephen Tarpley was sent down this week.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Yankees: OF-DH Giancarlo Stanton is taking his minor league rehab assignment to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for its weekend series at Durham. If Stanton gets through this weekend with no problems, New York manager Aaron Boone said the slugger could be activated before Tuesday's game against Tampa Bay. The 29-year-old Stanton hasn't played for the Yankees since March 31 because of biceps, shoulder and calf injuries. ... OF Aaron Judge (strained left oblique) could join Stanton with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this weekend.
White Sox: INF Yoán Moncada was held out for the second straight game after leaving Monday's loss to Washington because of upper back tightness. He said he might be able to return this weekend. "I want to be sure that when I come back I am 100 per cent healthy because I don't want to have any lingering issues going forward," Moncada said through a translator. Moncada is batting .338 with three homers and 10 RBIs in his last 17 games.
UP NEXT
White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito (9-1, 2.28 ERA) goes for his eighth straight win when he faces Yankees left-hander CC Sabathia (3-3, 3.96 ERA) on Friday night. Giolito is 8-0 with a 1.69 ERA in 10 starts since his only loss of the season April 6 against Seattle. Sabathia has dropped his last two starts, but is 19-7 with a 3.67 ERA versus Chicago for his career.
___
Jay Cohen can be reached at https://twitter.com/jcohenap
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
37m ago
On Thursday the NBA crowned its champion and, for the first time ever, the team holding the trophy was one based outside of the United States. The Toronto Raptors had defeated the defending champion Golden State Warriors to win the title, Josh Lewenberg writes.
1h ago
Thanks to some clutch putting and sound strategy, Woods managed to prevent his mistakes from turning into bogeys on Thursday and finished under par in a round at the U.S. Open for the first time in seven years. Woods finished with 11 straight pars for a 1-under 70, leaving him five shots behind leader Justin Rose.
13h ago
Captain Christine Sinclair expects to face a desperate side Saturday when fifth-ranked Canada takes on No. 19 New Zealand in the Women's World Cup at the Stade des Alpes. The Football Ferns, coming off a painful stoppage-time loss to the eighth-ranked Dutch, have not registered a win in five World Cups but have proved a difficult out of late.
10h ago
Darren Dreger joins Leafs Lunch to discuss what the Leafs could realistically be looking for as a return in a potential Nikita Zaitsev deal.
15h ago
Each day through the NHL Draft (June 21-22 in Vancouver) and free agency on July 1, TSN.ca breaks down the latest news and rumours around the NHL. In Thursday's roundup, the latest on Minnesota Wild forward Jason Zucker, if Phil Kessel could still be available and a potential Canadian landing spot for Corey Perry.
Ferraro weighs in on how Binnington’s contract negotiations could go down
McKenzie: Dubas is juggling a lot of different things with Marner being the biggest
Woodley: Canucks so far away, must make blueline changes to speed process
Dreger: Bergevin willing to part with pieces for young D man
Insider Trading: Leafs interested in trading Zaitsev; Will Kessel stay or go?
Insider Trading: Are Perry's days numbered with the Ducks?
4h ago
Canadians Mike Weir and Nick Taylor hop on the bogey train with 3-over 74s in the first round of the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, Bob Weeks writes.
12h ago
Toronto Raptors superstar Kawhi Leonard can make history in more ways than one Thursday night in Game 6 of the NBA Finals as Oracle Arena hosts its last basketball game. Watch the game LIVE on TSN1, TSN4 and TSN Direct at 8pm et/5pm pt.
6h ago
The Edmonton forward set a high bar for himself becoming the youngest player to score for Canada, the youngest to score in the CONCACAF Gold Cup and the first player born in the 2000s to score at a top-level international tournament.
Coors Side Seats: Craig Button
The Jannies: Binnington sticks out pad for dazzling save in Game 7
Tim Hortons Drive-Thru: Blues capture the first Cup in their 52-year history
Ferraro and McKenzie describe the scene after the Blues ended their long Cup drought
The Jannies: Robles dazzles with catch of the year candidate
Tim Hortons Drive-Thru: Jays fall to Orioles, drop 20 games below .500
5h ago
It's safe to say every team in the CFL is green with envy when it comes to Saskatchewan signing free agent Micah Johnson in the off-season. The highest paid defensive player in the league made CFL history last season. Incredible when you consider the 30 year-old has only three full seasons of experience as a defensive tackle. Here's Dave Naylor with the feature story "Late Bloomer".
Jun 13
Well, this guy either had some future sight, or he just decided to throw $400 at the wall and see if it’d stick. Either way, he’s $100,000 richer now, after placing a bet on the last-place Blues to win it all way back in the year.
