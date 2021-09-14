Fernandez, Auger-Aliassime in Montreal after lengthy US Open runs

MONTREAL — Fresh off their incredible runs at the US Open, Canadian tennis stars Leylah Fernandez and Félix Auger-Aliassime were all smiles as they discussed their experience in the past week.

The 19-year-old Fernandez, who made it to the finals before falling 6-4, 6-3 to Great Britain's Emma Raducanu, said she's still trying to grasp her achievements and wants to use it as a springboard to continue to progress.

Fernandez, of Laval, Que., defeated four seeded players along the way, including defending champion Naomi Osaka.

Montreal's Auger-Aliassime lost the semifinals on Friday to the eventual champion Daniil Medvedev and believes his tournament helped raise his level of confidence after a season marked by highs and lows.

The 21-year-old Auger-Aliassime says he's more determined than ever to win a Grand Slam tournament.

Fernandez and Auger-Aliassime met with reporters at a news conference today to announce their roles as ambassadors for Flair Airlines, a Canadian low-cost carrier.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 14, 2021.