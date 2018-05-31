The Tampa Bay Lightning made a pair of coaching changes on Thursday.

After falling to the Washington Capitals in the Eastern Conference Final in seven games, the club announced that associate coach Rick Bowness has been “relieved of his duties,” while the team has “mutually agreed to part ways” with assistant coach Brad Lauer.

“Jon Cooper and I, along with the entire organization, would like to thank Rick and Brad for their service to the Lightning,” Lightning vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman said in a news release. “Rick has served a significant role on our coaching staff since 2013, while Brad has been a part of two teams that reached the Eastern Conference Final. We appreciate all their knowledge and effort.”

Bowness joined the Lightning as an associate coach in June of 2013 and oversaw the defensive unit and penalty kill during his tenure. Lauer has served as an assistant coach since August of 2015. Before joining Tampa Bay, he spent four seasons with the Anaheim Ducks.

After clinching the top spot in the East with a franchise-best 113 points, the Lightning breezed through the New Jersey Devils in round one and the Boston Bruins in round two. They fell behind 2-0 to the Capitals in the Conference Final, but battled back to take a 3-2 lead. The offence dried up in Games 6 and 7 as the Caps closed out the series with consecutive shutouts to reach the Stanley Cup Final against the Golden Knights.

The Golden Knights and Capitals are tied 1-1 in the series.