The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed head coach Jon Cooper to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Monday.

Cooper, whose contract was set to expire after this season, has led the Lightning to an NHL-best 59-14-4 record this season. The team clinched the Presidents Trophy last week.

"I am very pleased to announce Jon's extension today," general manager Julien BriseBois said in a release. "His ability to forge impactful relationships with everyone from players to staff has been a trademark of his tenure with the organization and he is the absolute best coach for our hockey team. Coop's ability to develop a strong culture while continually adapting has been a big part of the team's success. He has helped set high standards for our organization with his unrelenting drive for excellence. I would like to thank Coop and his family for their continuous commitment to the organization, as well as to the Tampa Bay community, and I look forward to working in partnership with Jon for years to come."

Cooper, 51, joined the Lightning in March 2013 and is the team's longest tenured head coach. He is also the franchise's all-time leader in wins with 301.

The Lightning have made the playoffs in all but one of Cooper's six full seasons behind the bench. The team reached the Stanley Cup final in 2015, falling in six games to the Chicago Blackhawks.

Cooper was promoted to head coach of the Lightning after three seasons in the AHL. He has a career 302-157-44 record since taking over behind the team's bench.