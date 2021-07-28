Goaltender Linus Ullmark is heading to the Boston Bruins according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Ullmark going to the Bruins. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 28, 2021

Ullmark, 27, is coming off a one-year, $2.6 million contract with the Buffalo Sabres last season with a 9-6-3 record, 2.63 goals-against average and .917 save percentage in 20 games.

The Sabres drafted him 163rd overall in 2012. In 117 games with Buffalo, he has a 50-47-13 record with a 2.78 goals-against average and .912 save percentage.

