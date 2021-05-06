Canada's Team Kerri Einarson looks for their sixth consecutive win as they take on Japan at the LGT World Women's Curling Championship.

After starting off slow with a 1-5 record, the Canadians are back in the mix, holding down the sixth and final playoff spot. Team Einarson needs to make the playoffs at the women's curling worlds in order to qualify Canada directly for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China.

Canada has one more matchup against China left on their schedule.

Due to multiple COVID-19 cases within the broadcast crew, games will not be televised until Friday afternoon at the earliest. As a result, follow the end by end action with TSN.ca's LIVE curling blog.

Canada vs. Japan