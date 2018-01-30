Former San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Kevin Towers has died at the age of 56.

The native of Medford, OR was diagnosed with a rare form of thyroid cancer in December 2016.

Towers served as GM of the Padres from 1995 to 2009 and with the Diamondbacks in the same role from 2010 to 2014.

Drafted as pitcher by the Padres in 1982, injuries forced Towers to early retirement in 1989. He joined the Padres' front office in 1990 as a scout and rose up to scouting director 1994 before becoming the league's youngest GM in 1995 at the age of 33.

Under Towers, the Padres acquired the likes of Adrian Gonzalez, Heath Bell, Greg Vaughn and Kevin Brown in trades. The team made the playoffs four times under Towers' tenure, including winning the National League pennant in 1998. The Padres would fall to the New York Yankees in the World Series that year.

He succeeded Jerry DiPoto as Diamondbacks GM in 2010 and served in that capacity until the front office underwent reorganization in 2014 with the hiring of Tony La Russa.

In between his Padres and Diamondbacks gigs, Towers worked as a scout for the Yankees under GM Brian Cashman.