Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for verbal abuse of an official during Game 2 of their second-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets.

Patrick Beverley is $25,000 lighter for “verbal abuse” of an official. pic.twitter.com/jfSf3jughj — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) September 7, 2020

The incident occurred with 1:04 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Clippers' 110-101 loss to the Nuggets. Beverley was assessed two technical fouls and ejected.