It would have been hard to picture Clayton Kershaw anywhere else but with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

But we won’t have to.

The left-hander has agreed to a one-year deal to remain with the team he’s spent the first 14 years of his career with, according to a report by Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic.

The deal is pending a physical.

Free-agent left-hander Clayton Kershaw is in agreement with the Dodgers on a one-year deal, pending a physical, sources tell @TheAthletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) March 11, 2022

Kershaw battled injuries last season and did not pitch during the Dodgers’ postseason run. He went 10-8 with an ERA of 3.55 – the highest since his rookie year in 2008 – in 22 starts spread out over 121.2 innings.

A lock for the Hall of Fame, Kershaw has three CY Young Awards, an MVP, five ERA titles, eight All-Star nominations and a World Series title. But Kershaw has struggled with injuries the last few seasons and has not made more than 30 starts since the 2015 season where he led the league in innings at 232.2. Still, he has combined for a 2.60 ERA since then. So while the quantity may not be there, the quality is.

The 33-year-old is a native of Dallas and made his big league debut back in May of 2008. He was selected No. 7 overall by L.A. in the 2006 MLB Draft out of Highland Park High School.